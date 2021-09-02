checkAd

SCOR announces changes to its Group Executive Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 19:31  |  47   |   |   

Press Release
September 2, 2021 - N° 23

SCOR announces changes to its Group Executive Committee

SCOR today announces changes to its Group Executive Committee that reflect the importance of transformation and sustainability in the next phase of its strategic development. All internal promotions, these changes highlight the Group’s deep talent bench.

The new composition, proposed by Laurent Rousseau, Chief Executive Office of SCOR, was supported by the Nominations Committee of the Board of Directors and approved by the entirety of the Board.

The following Group Executive Committee members continue to serve in their current capacity:

  • Ian Kelly, as Group Chief Financial Officer.
  • Jean-Paul Conoscente, as Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global P&C.
  • Brona Magee, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Life.

The following Group Executive Committee members have expanded responsibilities:

  • François de Varenne, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Investments, will oversee an enlarged area of leadership including Investments, Technology, Budget, Group Project Office and Group Corporate Finance. In his new role, he will be in charge of the Group’s transformation.
  • Claire Le Gall-Robinson, Group General Secretary, responsible for Governance, Sustainability, Legal and Compliance functions, is appointed Group Chief Sustainability Officer. In addition to her existing responsibilities, she will be in charge of Human Resources, Communications and Hub operations in this new and expanded role.

The following Group Executive Committee members have new responsibilities:

  • Frieder Knüpling, previously Group Chief Risk Officer, is appointed Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Life, succeeding Paolo De Martin, who has decided to pursue a new direction in his career, having successfully served as Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Life since 2014.
  • Romain Launay, previously Group Chief Operating Officer, is named Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global P&C and CEO of Specialty Insurance.
  • Fabian Uffer, previously Group Head of Risk Modelling, in charge of the Group’s internal model, succeeds Frieder Knüpling as Group Chief Risk Officer and joins the Group Executive Committee.
    Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SCOR announces changes to its Group Executive Committee Press ReleaseSeptember 2, 2021 - N° 23 SCOR announces changes to its Group Executive Committee SCOR today announces changes to its Group Executive Committee that reflect the importance of transformation and sustainability in the next …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
Stellantis to Acquire First Investors Financial Services Group as Key Step to Developing a Captive ...
Plug Power Hosts Sen. Schumer at Green Hydrogen Plant in New York
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...