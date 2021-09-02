SCOR today announces changes to its Group Executive Committee that reflect the importance of transformation and sustainability in the next phase of its strategic development. All internal promotions, these changes highlight the Group’s deep talent bench.

SCOR announces changes to its Group Executive Committee

The new composition, proposed by Laurent Rousseau, Chief Executive Office of SCOR, was supported by the Nominations Committee of the Board of Directors and approved by the entirety of the Board.

The following Group Executive Committee members continue to serve in their current capacity:

Ian Kelly , as Group Chief Financial Officer.

, as Group Chief Financial Officer. Jean-Paul Conoscente , as Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global P&C.

, as Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global P&C. Brona Magee, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Life.





The following Group Executive Committee members have expanded responsibilities:

François de Varenne , Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Investments, will oversee an enlarged area of leadership including Investments, Technology, Budget, Group Project Office and Group Corporate Finance. In his new role, he will be in charge of the Group’s transformation.

, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Investments, will oversee an enlarged area of leadership including Investments, Technology, Budget, Group Project Office and Group Corporate Finance. In his new role, he will be in charge of the Group’s transformation. Claire Le Gall-Robinson, Group General Secretary, responsible for Governance, Sustainability, Legal and Compliance functions, is appointed Group Chief Sustainability Officer. In addition to her existing responsibilities, she will be in charge of Human Resources, Communications and Hub operations in this new and expanded role.

The following Group Executive Committee members have new responsibilities: