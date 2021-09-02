checkAd

DogeLabs to Host Dogecoin Nodes for Blockchain Infrastructure Support

Tulsa, OK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announced plans to deploy and host Dogecoin nodes at its TulsaLabs facilities.

The Company announced plans to host and deploy several full nodes to provide infrastructure support to the Dogecoin blockchain network at its TulsaLabs facilities.

The main purpose of a blockchain node is to verify the validity of each succeeding batch of network transactions, called blocks. 

Blockchain nodes store a complete copy of the distributed ledger and are responsible for the reliability of the stored data. Nodes are used by developers for building blockchain-based applications.

A full node is a program that fully validates transactions and blocks. Almost all full nodes help the Dogecoin network by accepting transactions and blocks from other full nodes, validating those transactions and blocks, and then relaying them to further full nodes.

According to the block explorer, Blockchair, Dogecoin only has around 1,090 nodes worldwide.

Tom Bustamante, the Founder and CEO of DogeLabs, commented, "Contributing nodes to the Doge network provides for faster transactions and more stable blockchain. As a firm focused on supporting the commercial possibilities around the Doge project, we plan to expand opportunities from applications, product integration, and potential mining operations if regulatory feasible. Dogecoin has quickly gone from a silly MEME coin to one many famous names are taking serious, for potential commercial uses, and we want DogeLabs to be part of that movement.”

About DogeLabs

DogeLabs is a blockchain research lab and startup accelerator located in New York City and Tulsa, OK, focused on developing commercial applications around the Doge protocol. https://dogelabs.io/  

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

DogeLabs to Host Dogecoin Nodes for Blockchain Infrastructure Support Tulsa, OK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announced plans to deploy and host Dogecoin nodes at its TulsaLabs facilities. …

