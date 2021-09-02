F&M Bank Corp. Announces Appointment of Three Board Members

TIMBERVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / F&M Bank Corp. (OTCQX:FMBM), parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank, announces the appointment of three new corporate members as of the July 2021 meeting of the board of directors. The new …

TIMBERVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / F&M Bank Corp. (OTCQX:FMBM), parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank, announces the appointment of three new corporate members as of the July 2021 meeting of the board of directors. The new members are Daphyne Saunders Thomas with James Madison University; John Willingham with Stoneridge Companies; and Hannah Hutman with Hoover Penrod, PLC. "Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to providing strength, stability and longevity to the businesses and communities of the Shenandoah Valley," said Mark Hanna, President and CEO for F&M Bank Corp. "We are excited to channel Hannah, Daphyne and John's talent, expertise and energy into furthering our mission and vision."