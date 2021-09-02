checkAd

F&M Bank Corp. Announces Appointment of Three Board Members

TIMBERVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / F&M Bank Corp. (OTCQX:FMBM), parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank, announces the appointment of three new corporate members as of the July 2021 meeting of the board of directors. The new …

TIMBERVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / F&M Bank Corp. (OTCQX:FMBM), parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank, announces the appointment of three new corporate members as of the July 2021 meeting of the board of directors. The new members are Daphyne Saunders Thomas with James Madison University; John Willingham with Stoneridge Companies; and Hannah Hutman with Hoover Penrod, PLC.

"Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to providing strength, stability and longevity to the businesses and communities of the Shenandoah Valley," said Mark Hanna, President and CEO for F&M Bank Corp. "We are excited to channel Hannah, Daphyne and John's talent, expertise and energy into furthering our mission and vision."

Daphyne Saunders Thomas served as the endowed Adolph Coors Professor of Business Administration chair until her retirement and is currently a professor emerita at James Madison University. A graduate of The Washington and Lee University School of Law, she joined the College of Business faculty in 1981, and completed her MBA at JMU. Thomas earned her undergraduate degree at Virginia Tech. She currently teaches graduate classes for James Madison University for the Executive Leadership MBA and for the Master of Accounting programs. She was a co-founder and co-director of the CyberCity Summer Program, a nationally award-winning summer technology program for middle and high school students from underrepresented populations. Thomas also previously chaired the Harrisonburg Electric Commission and is a former chair of the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Community Services Board. She currently serves on the boards of numerous non-profit organizations, including Sunnyside Communities, The Explore More Children's Museum, The Community Services Board Halfway House, The JMU College of Visual and Performing Arts Advisory Board, The Harrisonburg/Rockingham Child Daycare Center and The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg/Rockingham Grants and Scholarship committee. Previous gubernatorial appointments include service on the Commonwealth Transportation Board, the Jamestown Yorktown Foundation, the Outstanding Virginian Day, and the Selective Service System Board. She serves on the audit and ORC committees of the F & M Corporate Board.

