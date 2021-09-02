NextFerm Technologies Obtains US Regulatory Marketing Approval for Astaferm(R) Astaxanthin Antioxidant, in Oil for Soft-Gels

NextFerm Technologies (TASE:NXFR), a food-tech company developing ProteVin(TM) , a vegan, yeast-based, non-GMO protein alternative and other innovative yeast-based nutrients, today announced receipt of regulatory marketing approval (Self-GRAS) for Astaferm(R), its innovative fermented astaxanthin antioxidant in the form of Oil for Soft-Gels, in the US.

Astaferm(R) is already sold in the US and Canada in the form of Gummies and powder by well-established Brands in North America.

NextFerm expects initial Purchase orders for the oil during 2021. NextFerm currently prepares to expand the marketing of Astaferm(R) for additional indications such as immune system support, as well as expanding into additional serving forms, such as water-dispersible powder for food and beverages.

Boaz Noy, Chief Executive Officer of NextFerm, said, 'Soft-Gels is the most popular form of consumption of Astaxanthin. This marketing approval allows NextFerm to expand its value proposition in the market, while increasing market awareness and offer fermented Astaxanthin in the form of oil with a competitive price, in addition to Astaxanthin in Gummies. we believe it will contribute to revenues growth in the coming quarters.'

About NextFerm Technologies

NextFerm Technologies, traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:NXFR) is a food-tech company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of innovative, functional and vegan yeast-derived, non-GMO protein alternatives for various applications in the food and food supplement markets and the growing market for animal-derived protein alternatives.

NextFerm's flagship product is ProteVin(TM), a vegan, yeast-derived protein alternative with nutritional value that is similar to animal-derived protein and a neutral flavor, with no aftertastes that are typical of plant-based protein. ProteVin(TM) is designed for a variety of categories in the alternative protein market, which is estimated at $13 billion, with an annual growth rate of 10%, including milk and dairy substitutes, meat substitutes and additional categories such as infant nutrition, adult nutrition, and sports nutrition. NextFerm is gearing up for commercialization of the product in the US in 2022.