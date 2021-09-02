checkAd

Allstate CEO to Present at Barclays 2021 Global Financial Services Conference

02.09.2021, 20:25   

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that Tom Wilson, its Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com. A replay will also be posted there shortly after the presentation ends.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

