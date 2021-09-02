checkAd

XORTX Therapeutics Reports Special Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“XORTX” or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a pharmaceutical therapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce the results of the Company’s Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”). A total of 72,768,832 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 66% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares. At the Meeting, all resolutions were approved close to unanimously, with 99.7% of the shares voted in favour of the consolidation resolution and 98.8% of the shares voted in favour of the two resolutions to amend the articles of the Company to provide for the addition of an advance notice provision and a choice of law/forum provision.

Dr. Allen Davidoff, XORTX’s CEO stated, “The outcome of this Special Meeting is an important milestone for the Company and could not have been achieved without the strong support we have received from shareholders today. The positive results emerging from the Meeting, now permit XORTX management and the board of directors to advance the Company forward with a solid mandate. We look forward to advancing our clinical study plans and bringing clinically meaningful therapeutic options to individuals with kidney disease.”

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

