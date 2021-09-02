NuStar Energy L.P. Announces Retirement of Revered Director and Addition of Two New Directors

“We are truly grateful for Fully’s service and commitment to NuStar for the last 15 years,” said Bill Greehey, NuStar’s chairman of the board. “He has been a tremendous asset to our board and to our company as he is not only a strong business and civic leader, but also a caring individual who really understands the importance of our unique culture that values all stakeholders. Because of his personal values and his vast experience in running a large corporation, we could always count on Fully to provide calm, thoughtful advice that unfailingly considered the impact of the board’s decisions on all parties, especially those that related to our employees. So it is no surprise that he is widely revered by our employees, fellow board members and all who have known and worked with him over the years.

“We sincerely appreciate all that he has done for NuStar and our community, and we will miss him greatly but wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Clingman became a director of NuStar GP, LLC in July 2018. He previously served as a director of NuStar GP Holdings, LLC from December 2006 to July 2018. From 1984 through 2003, Clingman served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of HEB Grocery Company. He also served on the board of HEB from 1984 through 2008. From 2003 through June 2010, Clingman served on the Board of Directors of CarMax, a publicly held NYSE-listed company. He also has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of three privately held food manufacturing companies owned by Silver Ventures Inc. since 2005.

“As one of San Antonio's most respected business and community leaders, we have been very fortunate to benefit from Fully’s knowledge and leadership,” said NuStar president and CEO Brad Barron. “He not only brought significant business expertise and acumen, but far more importantly, he is the ultimate role model for personal integrity in all that he does. This combination made him the ideal board member in every respect. We will miss his caring nature, quick wit and affable personality, which endeared him to not only everyone on our board, but also to everyone at NuStar and in our community.”