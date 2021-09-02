checkAd

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches Local Partnership with Heart of America and iHeartMedia to Impact Food Insecurity at College Park Elementary School

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 20:40  |  34   |   |   

National nonprofit Heart of America and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, in partnership with iHeartMedia, announced today an effort aimed at serving under-resourced communities in Atlanta by addressing hunger and food insecurity in the College Park community. As part of Heart of America’s mission to transform educational spaces into modern learning environments, they will lead the design and construction of a custom food pantry at College Park Elementary School, which will help increase access to fresh and shelf-stable meals for College Park students and their families.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005760/en/

Anthem volunteers distribute food to College Park Elementary School students as part of a new food pantry program to address food insecurity for Atlanta area students and their families. (Photo: Business Wire)

Anthem volunteers distribute food to College Park Elementary School students as part of a new food pantry program to address food insecurity for Atlanta area students and their families. (Photo: Business Wire)

Based on data from Feeding America’s annual Map the Meal Gap study, approximately 1 in 5 kids in Atlanta are experiencing food insecurity. The collaboration between Heart of America, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and iHeartMedia aims to provide a practical, sustainable resource that will help College Park students and their families access healthy meals for years to come.

“As we deepen our commitment throughout the country to end educational inequity, I continue to be inspired by the way public and private partners come together in Atlanta to rally and support its community as evidenced by this partnership. Schools need every tool available to combat the challenges their students face both in and out of the classroom. This partnership will provide a practical solution for school leaders to fill the most basic needs – the food children need to live, learn and thrive,” said President & CEO of Heart of America, Jill Hardy Heath.

Targeted for completion this Fall, the food pantry will transform an unused classroom and adjoining closet into a multi-purpose space that will serve as a Clothing Closet, Food Pantry and Office for the Parent Liaison, who will help distribute these critical items to students and families. Atlanta Community Food Bank, who helps nearly 865,000 people in the Atlanta and North Georgia region receive food every year, will also support the partnership through the 2021-22 school year by providing meals, free of cost, to the College Park Elementary School community.

Seite 1 von 3
iHeartMedia Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches Local Partnership with Heart of America and iHeartMedia to Impact Food Insecurity at College Park Elementary School National nonprofit Heart of America and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, in partnership with iHeartMedia, announced today an effort aimed at serving under-resourced communities in Atlanta by addressing hunger and food insecurity in the College …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Nutanix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and ...
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
GTT Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Key Stakeholders to Improve Capital Structure ...
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Red Table Talk Expands, Signs Overall Deal With iHeartMedia to Launch The Red Table Talk Audio Network
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21iHeartMedia, Inc. Reports Results for 2021 Second Quarter
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21iHeartMedia and NRJ Group Partner to Develop, Translate, Distribute and Monetize Podcasts Hits for New French Audiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten