Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches Local Partnership with Heart of America and iHeartMedia to Impact Food Insecurity at College Park Elementary School

National nonprofit Heart of America and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, in partnership with iHeartMedia, announced today an effort aimed at serving under-resourced communities in Atlanta by addressing hunger and food insecurity in the College Park community. As part of Heart of America’s mission to transform educational spaces into modern learning environments, they will lead the design and construction of a custom food pantry at College Park Elementary School, which will help increase access to fresh and shelf-stable meals for College Park students and their families.

Anthem volunteers distribute food to College Park Elementary School students as part of a new food pantry program to address food insecurity for Atlanta area students and their families. (Photo: Business Wire)

Based on data from Feeding America’s annual Map the Meal Gap study, approximately 1 in 5 kids in Atlanta are experiencing food insecurity. The collaboration between Heart of America, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and iHeartMedia aims to provide a practical, sustainable resource that will help College Park students and their families access healthy meals for years to come.

“As we deepen our commitment throughout the country to end educational inequity, I continue to be inspired by the way public and private partners come together in Atlanta to rally and support its community as evidenced by this partnership. Schools need every tool available to combat the challenges their students face both in and out of the classroom. This partnership will provide a practical solution for school leaders to fill the most basic needs – the food children need to live, learn and thrive,” said President & CEO of Heart of America, Jill Hardy Heath.

Targeted for completion this Fall, the food pantry will transform an unused classroom and adjoining closet into a multi-purpose space that will serve as a Clothing Closet, Food Pantry and Office for the Parent Liaison, who will help distribute these critical items to students and families. Atlanta Community Food Bank, who helps nearly 865,000 people in the Atlanta and North Georgia region receive food every year, will also support the partnership through the 2021-22 school year by providing meals, free of cost, to the College Park Elementary School community.