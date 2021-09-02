checkAd

Planful Announces Platinum Sponsor and Speakers for Planful Perform 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 21:00  |  18   |   |   

Free Virtual Event, September 14-15, Will Give Finance and Accounting Professionals Insights Into How to Leverage Continuous Planning to Accelerate Decision-Making 

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software for finance and accounting professionals, today announced its annual user event, Planful Perform 2021, to be held September 14-15, 2021. Packed with top industry speakers, lively breakout sessions, and thought-provoking panel discussions, this free online event will inspire attendees to take action now even amid a dynamic business landscape.

Planful

At Perform 2021, finance and accounting professionals will gather virtually to learn about new ways they can move forward in challenging times and recognize opportunities to thrive in the planning and close cycles ahead. Centered on the theme, "Accelerate Now," Perform will help attendees further understand how to lead through change, transform processes, and quickly accelerate planning and decision-making in all corners of their businesses.

"We proudly serve finance and accounting professionals and are thrilled to bring this community an event that addresses their most pressing challenges of today," said Rowan Tonkin, Planful's Chief Marketing Officer. "The need for the Office of the CFO to accelerate change and drive the business has never been more important. Perform 2021 will give members of the Planful community, and any finance or accounting professional, the insights they need to take control and seize opportunities to thrive in continually shifting business dynamics."

Motivating Thought Leaders
Perform 2021 kicks off with a keynote by Planful Chief Executive Officer Grant Halloran followed by a customer panel with Chief Customer Officer Kimberly Simms on September 14 and a product keynote with Chief Technology Officer Sanjay Vyas on September 15. Perform 2021 will feature several industry experts, including a Q&A with R "Ray" Wang, Principal and Founder of Constellation Research and author of "Everybody Wants to Rule The World: Surviving and Thriving In A World of Digital Giants," who will discuss with Halloran the challenges business are facing today and thought leadership about how to adapt, stay relevant, and find success in this new reality. Additional speakers include:

  • Chris Ortega, Senior Director, Global Finance at Emarsys will speak on "Uniting the Business for Success"
  • Angel Woodard, Senior Manager, IT Controller at Kiewit Corporation is presenting on "How Kiewit Corporation Digs Into Variances With Planful"
  • Industry Expert Glenn Snyder will speak about "Architecting Tomorrow's FP&A Dream Team"
  • Shawn Ivey, Finance Systems Administrator and Barbara Schroeck, Finance Manager at Specialized Bicycle Components will speak on "Riding Our Workforce Strategy Across the Globe"
  • Johann Cabe, Director FP&A, Imperial Dade will share "How Imperial Dade Brought Financial Maturity to the Entire Enterprise"

Platinum Sponsor
Planful customer and partner Trintech, a leading global provider of financial close solutions, is Platinum Sponsor of Planful Perform 2021. Domain experts from Trintech, KPMG, and Planful will join Tonkin for a panel discussion on September 14, about "Positioning Finance To Be Your Competitive Advantage." 

Registration is Free
Planful Perform 2021 will also include opportunities to network virtually with members of the Planful community, including Tonkin, Chief Technology Officer Sanjay Vyas, and product experts: Dan Mier and Bikram Singhal.

View the full agenda at Perform 2021 Schedule and register for free.

About Planful
Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 900 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com.

Contact
press@planful.com

Additional Resources 
Hear from Planful customers
Explore FP&A use cases
Discover Continuous Planning
Join the conversation on social media: LinkedInTwitter, or Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077463/Planful_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Planful Announces Platinum Sponsor and Speakers for Planful Perform 2021 Free Virtual Event, September 14-15, Will Give Finance and Accounting Professionals Insights Into How to Leverage Continuous Planning to Accelerate Decision-Making  REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Planful Inc., the pioneer of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
NDB initiates membership expansion, extends global outreach
Clinical Trial Supplies Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
'Edifice of Magnificence': Dominica Completes Construction of Citizenship by Investment Funded Hospital
IDTechEx Dissects the Market for Solid-state Batteries in New Report
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Sporting Legends Shine on a Magical Evening at the Menarini Fair Play Awards
Neuromod appoints Diarmuid Flavin as Chief Operating Officer
Latest NEXCOM uCPE Solutions Provide Network Slicing for Smart Path of Your Data
ATAC Provides Exploration Update at its Connaught Copper Porphyry Property
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of ...
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...