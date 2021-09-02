checkAd

The Estée Lauder Companies and Estée Lauder Brand Announce Partnership With Amanda Gorman

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021   

Today, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) and the Estée Lauder brand announced a three-year partnership with Amanda Gorman, activist, award-winning writer, and the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. This is the first such multi-year partnership for Amanda and the first integrated partnership by The Estée Lauder Companies and the Estée Lauder brand to acknowledge and celebrate a new generation of leaders inspiring change.

The Estée Lauder Companies and Estée Lauder Brand Announce Partnership With Amanda Gorman

As part of this unprecedented partnership, The Estée Lauder Companies will contribute US$3M over three years to support WRITING CHANGE, a special initiative to advance literacy as a pathway to equality, access, and social change. In addition, Amanda will bring her voice of change to the Estée Lauder brand through campaigns debuting in Spring 2022.

“Our company was founded by an extraordinary woman, Estée Lauder, who paved the way for women everywhere to believe anything is possible. Our first of its kind partnership with Amanda was created under these very same trailblazing ideals,” said Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies. “Amanda’s powerful presence and inspirational voice brings hope and confidence to the next generation of leaders. Together, we will create real and meaningful impact through literacy, voice, and self-expression.”

The Estée Lauder Companies and Amanda are united in supporting causes for equality and social impact. The WRITING CHANGE initiative is strongly aligned with the goals of The Estée Lauder Companies and The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation, which focuses on the well-being of diverse global communities, emphasizing women and girls, supported by the pillars of health, education, and the environment.

“I am honored to partner with The Estée Lauder Companies to activate change through literacy, and to represent a brand founded by such an inspiring and daring woman,” said Amanda Gorman. “Mrs. Estée Lauder shattered glass ceilings as a leader in business 75 years ago. Embracing this spirit, I am delighted that our partnership will help inspire women, girls, and all people around the world to do great things, to disrupt, to be confident, and to be future leaders in whatever path they take.”

