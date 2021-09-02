checkAd

Renovacor, Inc. Closes Its Business Combination with Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. and Will Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange

Renovacor, Inc. (“Renovacor”), an early‑stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus (AAV)‑based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants, today announced the closing of its previously announced business combination with Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE: CHAQ) (“CHAQ”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Chardan Capital Markets (“Chardan”). Renovacor, Inc., the resulting combined company, expects to commence trading its common stock and public warrants under the ticker symbols “RCOR” and “RCOR.WS”, respectively, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 3, 2021. Renovacor will continue to operate under its existing management team led by Magdalene Cook, M.D., its chief executive officer.

The business combination was approved by CHAQ’s stockholders at a special meeting held on September 1, 2021. The transaction had been previously approved by Renovacor stockholders. Gross proceeds from the transaction totaled approximately $95.1 million, including $30.0 million from the concurrent closing of a previously announced private placement investment in public equity (PIPE) financing.

A group of premier investors participated in the PIPE financing, including RTW Investments LP, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Chardan Healthcare Investments, Acorn Bioventures, Innogest Capital and Longview Ventures (an affiliate of Broadview Ventures). Other top-tier investors participating in the business combination include 683 Capital, Affinity Asset Advisors, Altium Capital, Ikarian Capital, Sio Capital Management and South Ocean Capital Management.

“With this transformative transaction, Renovacor is entering the public market in a strong financial position and backed by a high-quality investor syndicate,” said Dr. Cook. “This will serve us well as we work to bring our lead product candidate, REN-001, into the clinic, advance our broader pipeline and solidify our role as industry leaders in the development of innovative genetically derived therapies for cardiovascular diseases. I would like to thank the entire Renovacor team, our partners at CHAQ and our new and existing stockholders for their support as we pursue these goals. We look forward to our continued work together as we seek to leverage our unique therapeutic approach to address the unmet needs of patients with BAG3-associated diseases.”

