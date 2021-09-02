Lowell Farms Inc. to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences
Attendees are invited to hear updates on company growth and milestones from Chairman of the Board George Allen
SALINAS, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities
supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution, will participate in the following investor conferences in
September 2021:
Viridian Capital Cannabis Expert Series
Attendees are invited to join George Allen in an open discussion hosted by Viridian's Director of Equity Research Jon DeCourcey.
Date: September 8, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Link to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J2epmCH0QeaNJQZUd8C3iA
Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference
Chairman of the Board George Allen will present and hold one-on-one meetings with investors.
Date: September 9, 2021
OTC Cannabis Conference – VirtualInvestorConferences.com
Chairman of the Board George Allen will join the Webcast live and present to investors.
Date: September 9, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET.
Link to register: https://bit.ly/3ylJi2m
For more investor news and event participation please visit the Lowell Farms, Inc. website.
AdvisorShares Cannabis AlphaCall
Attendees can join Dan Ahrens and George Allen for a conversation on the US cannabis space and an update on the MSOS and YOLO ETFs.
Date: September 16, 2021
Time: 1:15 p.m. PT
Link to Register: https://calendly.com/advisorshares-etfs/advisorshares-cannabis-alphaca ...
ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.
Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF)(the “Company”) is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014, Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and it prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning original and licensed brands, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.
