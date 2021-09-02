Lowell Farms Inc. to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Attendees are invited to hear updates on company growth and milestones from Chairman of the Board George Allen

SALINAS, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution, will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2021:

