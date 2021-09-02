checkAd

Lowell Farms Inc. to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 21:07  |  28   |   |   

Attendees are invited to hear updates on company growth and milestones from Chairman of the Board George Allen

SALINAS, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution, will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2021:

Viridian Capital Cannabis Expert Series
Attendees are invited to join George Allen in an open discussion hosted by Viridian's Director of Equity Research Jon DeCourcey.
Date: September 8, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Link to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J2epmCH0QeaNJQZUd8C3iA

Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference
Chairman of the Board George Allen will present and hold one-on-one meetings with investors.
Date: September 9, 2021

OTC Cannabis Conference – VirtualInvestorConferences.com
Chairman of the Board George Allen will join the Webcast live and present to investors.
Date: September 9, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET.
Link to register: https://bit.ly/3ylJi2m

For more investor news and event participation please visit the Lowell Farms, Inc. website.

AdvisorShares Cannabis AlphaCall
Attendees can join Dan Ahrens and George Allen for a conversation on the US cannabis space and an update on the MSOS and YOLO ETFs.
Date: September 16, 2021
Time: 1:15 p.m. PT
Link to Register: https://calendly.com/advisorshares-etfs/advisorshares-cannabis-alphaca ...

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.
Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF)(the “Company”) is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014, Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and it prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning original and licensed brands, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lowell Farms Inc. to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences Attendees are invited to hear updates on company growth and milestones from Chairman of the Board George AllenSALINAS, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a vertically-integrated cannabis company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Stellantis to Acquire First Investors Financial Services Group as Key Step to Developing a Captive ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
Carbeeza Inc. (Formerly HIT Technologies) Announces Platform Launch Date
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...