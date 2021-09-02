checkAd

Upwork and Budweiser Unveil Limited-Edition Labor Day Cans

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 21:17  |  20   |   |   

Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, and Budweiser today unveiled the winning Labor Day can packaging designs produced by Deuce Studio as part of the inaugural Upwork CoLab brand-partnership program. Designs of the limited edition packaging can be found here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005793/en/

Labor Day Limited Edition Budweiser Cans (Graphic: Business Wire)

Labor Day Limited Edition Budweiser Cans (Graphic: Business Wire)

This partnership marks the culmination of the first Upwork CoLab, a new Upwork brand-partnership program that connects freelancers with exciting brands to collaborate on high-value, relevant, and innovative projects. It enables brands to tap into a global workforce of independent talent who provide unique perspectives, ideas, and solutions.

In addition to the commemorative cans, Upwork and Budweiser also announced the “Raise a Bud” campaign – conceived by Deuce Studio – that will shine a light on the stories of American workers by asking Budweiser drinkers to nominate a hard worker in their life; from mothers and sons to friends and colleagues. Consumers can nominate a hard worker by posting a picture of them on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook with a story about them including #RaiseABud #Contest and tagging @budweiserusa. 10 finalists will receive their name emblazoned on a personalized Labor Day Budweiser can, custom made especially for them, and one of those people will win three months wages paid by Budweiser for free.

“As the world’s work marketplace, Upwork is where businesses as iconic as Budweiser connect with a global workforce of highly-skilled independent talent like Deuce Studio,” said Patrick Holly, Executive Creative Director at Upwork. “Seeing the amazing creative work Deuce has produced for Budweiser in this inaugural Upwork CoLab is exactly why we started the program in the first place. It will provide more unique opportunities for top talent to reach new heights by doing meaningful work, showcasing their expertise, and building powerful relationships with brands like Budweiser.”

“These unique Labor Day cans represent the immense respect and admiration Budweiser has for workers in America. As we gather around the country to celebrate this weekend, we wanted to do the same by recognizing many of their contributions,” said Marisa Seigel, Head of Marketing for Budweiser at Anheuser-Busch. “The team at Deuce really impressed us with their interpretation of our brief and these designs demonstrate a new take for Bud around Labor Day celebrations. Our collaboration with Upwork helps us bring a fresh perspective to a popular drinking holiday where many are gathering over a beer with family and friends.”

Seite 1 von 2
Upwork Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Upwork and Budweiser Unveil Limited-Edition Labor Day Cans Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, and Budweiser today unveiled the winning Labor Day can packaging designs produced by Deuce Studio as part of the inaugural Upwork CoLab …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Nutanix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and ...
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21Upwork Appoints Saty Bahadur as Chief Technology Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Darum habe ich Fiverr-Aktien gekauft, nachdem sie um 24 % eingebrochen sind
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
06.08.21Drohen wachstumsstarken Aktien große Einbrüche?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare