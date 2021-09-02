Upwork and Budweiser Unveil Limited-Edition Labor Day Cans

Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, and Budweiser today unveiled the winning Labor Day can packaging designs produced by Deuce Studio as part of the inaugural Upwork CoLab brand-partnership program. Designs of the limited edition packaging can be found here .

Labor Day Limited Edition Budweiser Cans (Graphic: Business Wire)

This partnership marks the culmination of the first Upwork CoLab, a new Upwork brand-partnership program that connects freelancers with exciting brands to collaborate on high-value, relevant, and innovative projects. It enables brands to tap into a global workforce of independent talent who provide unique perspectives, ideas, and solutions.

In addition to the commemorative cans, Upwork and Budweiser also announced the “Raise a Bud” campaign – conceived by Deuce Studio – that will shine a light on the stories of American workers by asking Budweiser drinkers to nominate a hard worker in their life; from mothers and sons to friends and colleagues. Consumers can nominate a hard worker by posting a picture of them on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook with a story about them including #RaiseABud #Contest and tagging @budweiserusa. 10 finalists will receive their name emblazoned on a personalized Labor Day Budweiser can, custom made especially for them, and one of those people will win three months wages paid by Budweiser for free.

“As the world’s work marketplace, Upwork is where businesses as iconic as Budweiser connect with a global workforce of highly-skilled independent talent like Deuce Studio,” said Patrick Holly, Executive Creative Director at Upwork. “Seeing the amazing creative work Deuce has produced for Budweiser in this inaugural Upwork CoLab is exactly why we started the program in the first place. It will provide more unique opportunities for top talent to reach new heights by doing meaningful work, showcasing their expertise, and building powerful relationships with brands like Budweiser.”

“These unique Labor Day cans represent the immense respect and admiration Budweiser has for workers in America. As we gather around the country to celebrate this weekend, we wanted to do the same by recognizing many of their contributions,” said Marisa Seigel, Head of Marketing for Budweiser at Anheuser-Busch. “The team at Deuce really impressed us with their interpretation of our brief and these designs demonstrate a new take for Bud around Labor Day celebrations. Our collaboration with Upwork helps us bring a fresh perspective to a popular drinking holiday where many are gathering over a beer with family and friends.”