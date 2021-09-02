checkAd

Internet Has 367.3 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Second Quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 21:25  |  14   |   |   

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced that the second quarter of 2021 closed with 367.3 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 3.8 million domain name registrations, or 1.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.1,2 Domain name registrations have decreased by 2.8 million, or 0.7%, year over year.1,2

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 170.6 million domain name registrations in the domain name base3 at the end of the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.6 million domain name registrations, or 1.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of 8.5 million domain name registrations, or 5.2%, year over year. As of June 30, 2021, the .com domain name base totaled 157.0 million domain name registrations, and the .net domain name base totaled 13.6 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 11.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021, compared to 11.1 million domain name registrations at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Verisign publishes The Domain Name Industry Brief to provide internet users throughout the world with statistical and analytical research and data on the domain name industry. The Domain Name Industry Brief for the second quarter 2021, as well as previous reports, can be obtained at verisign.com/dnib.

About Verisign

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit verisign.com.

VRSNF

2021 VeriSign, Inc. All rights reserved. VERISIGN, the VERISIGN logo, and other trademarks, service marks, and designs are registered or unregistered trademarks of VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and in foreign countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

1 The figure(s) includes domain names in the .tk country-code TLD (ccTLD). .tk is a ccTLD that provides free domain names to individuals and businesses. Revenue is generated by monetizing expired domain names. Domain names no longer in use by the registrant or expired are taken back by the registry and the residual traffic is sold to advertising networks. As such, there are no deleted .tk domain names. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20131216006048/en/Freenom-Close ....
2The generic top-level domain (gTLD), new gTLD (ngTLD) and ccTLD data cited in the brief: (i) includes ccTLD Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs), (ii) is an estimate as of the time the brief was developed and (iii) is subject to change as more complete data is received. Some numbers in the brief may reflect standard rounding.
3 The domain name base is the active zone plus the number of domain names that are registered but not configured for use in the respective TLD zone file plus the number of domain names that are in a client or server hold status. The .com and .net domain name registration figures are as reported in Verisign’s most recent SEC filings.

Verisign Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Internet Has 367.3 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Second Quarter of 2021 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced that the second quarter of 2021 closed with 367.3 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Nutanix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and ...
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Pfizer Announces Start of Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Adults for Its Investigational Vaccine Against ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering