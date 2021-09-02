HAWKEYE Announces $450,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK)(FRA:HGT; WKN:A12A61 ISIN:CA42016R3027): is …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK)(FRA:HGT; WKN:A12A61 ISIN:CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce it has arranged to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to sell non-flow-through units ("Common Units") at a price of $0.02 per Common Unit and flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.025 per Flow-Through Unit. The Offering will raise the Company total proceeds of $450,000 through the sale of up to 10,000,000 Common Units and 10,000,000 Flow-Through Units in the capital of the Issuer. Each Common Unit will consist of one non-flow through common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one transferable share purchase warrant, with each such warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.075 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months following closing of the Offering.