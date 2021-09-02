checkAd

HAWKEYE Announces $450,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021, 21:45  |  41   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK)(FRA:HGT; WKN:A12A61 ISIN:CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce it has arranged to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to sell non-flow-through units ("Common Units") at a price of $0.02 per Common Unit and flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.025 per Flow-Through Unit. The Offering will raise the Company total proceeds of $450,000 through the sale of up to 10,000,000 Common Units and 10,000,000 Flow-Through Units in the capital of the Issuer.

Each Common Unit will consist of one non-flow through common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one transferable share purchase warrant, with each such warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.075 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months following closing of the Offering.

Each Flow-Through Unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company (a "Flow-Through Share") and one half of a transferable share purchase warrant, with each such full warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through Common Share at a price of $0.075 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months following closing of the Offering.

If at any time after the Closing Date the Corporation's Common Shares have a closing price of $0.15 (CDN) or more per share for ten consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Corporation shall be entitled to give notice to the holders of the warrants issued pursuant to the Common Units and Flow-Through Units that such warrants will expire thirty days from the date of mailing of such notice or the news release of such notice, unless such warrants are exercised before the expiry of that period, and in such event all unexercised warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the last day of such thirty day period. None of the warrants issued pursuant to the Offering will be listed for trading.

The Common Units, the Flow-Through Units and the underlying securities issued pursuant to the private placement Offering will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period from closing of the Offering in accordance with applicable securities legislation and completion is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. Finder's fees may be paid on all or a portion of the Offering.

