checkAd

Grid Metals Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021, 22:00  |  27   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) ( ("Grid " or "Company"), a battery metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) ( ("Grid " or "Company"), a battery metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor and public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

"With the rapidly developing market for nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium in electric vehicles and greentech and its strong portfolio of properties Grid will benefit from rising awareness of its potential" said Robin Dunbar President and CEO of Grid.

James Painter, President of EMC, said, "We are pleased to work with Grid. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, share structure and overall business strategy."

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients.

For more information, visit EMC's website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com Under the terms of the agreement EMC will be paid a total of US$60,000 for the 2 month term of the engagement. Source of funds is the working capital of the Company. .

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals Corp. is an exploration and development Company focused on battery metals and platinum group metals at its properties located in Canada. Grid has a NI 43-101 compliant resource of nickel copper cobalt and platinum group metals at its Makwa Mayville project in Manitoba. Drilling results are pending from its Bannockburn Nickel Project south of Timmins Ontario where the Company is targeting bulk tonnage nickel mineralization and the Company has an active field program at its the East Bull Lake Palladium Property near Sudbury Ontario.

To find out more about Grid Metals Corp., please visit www.gridmetalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.

Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director Telephone: 416-955-4773 Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com
David Black - Investor Relations Email: info@gridmetalscorp.com

We seek safe harbour.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario) (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements may include the Company's plans for its properties, the overall economic potential of its properties, the availability of adequate financing and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements to be materially different. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to potential political risk, uncertainty of production and capital costs estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, physical risks inherent in mining operations, metallurgical risk, currency fluctuations, fluctuations in the price of nickel, cobalt, copper and other metals, completion of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the most recent financial period and Material Change Reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

SOURCE: Grid Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662603/Grid-Metals-Retains-Emerging-Markets ...

Grid Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grid Metals Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) ( ("Grid " or "Company"), a battery metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Skeena Files Prefeasibility Study Technical Report for Eskay Creek
GlobeX Data Ltd. Announced Final Number of CAD 6.3 Million (USD 5.0 million) in Oversubscribed ...
Cloud DX Inc. Announces $3 Million Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units
New Jersey Mining Company Seeking Shareholder Approval for Name Change and Reverse Stock Split to ...
CopperBank Announces Appointment of New Leadership Team, Up to $5 Million Private Placement ...
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc. Announces $3 Million Brokered Private Placement of ...
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
SPI's Subsidiary RideZoomers Launches Zoomer 2 To The Market
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Linde Publishes 2020 Sustainable Development Report
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Grid Metals Announces Positive Metallurgical Test Results and Initial Rhodium Assays for East Bull Lake
Accesswire | Analysen