Cinedigm Reports Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results with Net Income of $5.0 Million

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021, 22:00  |  48   |   |   

Total Revenues of $15 Million Up 149% Year-Over-YearStreaming Revenues up 181% Year-Over-YearAd-Supported Streaming Channel Revenues Up 301% Year-Over-YearSubscription Streaming Channel Revenues Up 88% Year-Over-YearLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / …

Total Revenues of $15 Million Up 149% Year-Over-Year

Streaming Revenues up 181% Year-Over-Year

Ad-Supported Streaming Channel Revenues Up 301% Year-Over-Year

Subscription Streaming Channel Revenues Up 88% Year-Over-Year

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), a leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced its preliminary, unaudited, results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

Foto: Accesswire

"We're in a great position. Our streaming revenues increased 181% this quarter and we have a very strong balance sheet having paid down all remaining Company debt shortly after quarter end. There is an enormous opportunity for Cinedigm to continue this rapid growth, all supported by an exceptional management team that we continue to enhance," said Chris McGurk, Cinedigm Chairman and CEO.

Key First Quarter Financial Results (Quarter Ended June 30, 2021):

  • Consolidated revenues were $15.0 million, up 149% over the prior year quarter, driven by continued strong streaming growth, particularly in the Company's ad-supported business as well as Digital Cinema equipment sales;
  • Streaming channel revenues increased 181% over the prior year quarter;
  • Ad-supported streaming channel revenues increased 301% over the prior year quarter;
  • Subscription streaming channel revenues increased 88% over the prior year quarter;
  • Streaming digital content licensing and sales, driven by partners such as Amazon, Apple and Tubi, increased 61% over the prior year quarter, the fifth record growth quarter in a row for that business;
  • Combined Streaming/Digital revenues increased 115% over the prior year quarter;
  • Generated net income of $5.0 million, or $0.03 per share, versus net loss of $19.9 million, or $(0.21) per share, in the prior year quarter;
  • Paid down all remaining Company debt shortly after quarter end.

Key Business Highlights During First Quarter Fiscal 2022 (Quarter ended June 30, 2021):

  • Total streaming minutes in the quarter increased to approximately 1.37 billion, a new Company record, up 18% from 1.16 billion in the prior sequential quarter, and up 386% versus the prior year quarter;
  • Monthly streaming minutes in June 2021 reached approximately 504 million, a new Company record, up 349% versus June 2020;
  • Total monthly ad-supported streaming channel viewers in the quarter were 22.5 million, up 186% versus 7.9 million in the prior year quarter;
  • Total live streaming enthusiast channel brands under contract or distribution increased to 25, up from 16 in the prior year quarter;
  • Total subscribers to the Company's subscription video streaming services exceeded 679,000 subscribers in June 2021, up approximately 38,000 subscribers or 6% over the prior sequential quarter and up 558,000 or 460% over the prior year quarter due to continued expansion of third-party and wholesale distribution deals;
  • Closed the acquisition of FoundationTV and formed new Cinedigm India division to develop streaming services for booming Indian and South Asian markets in addition to powering Cinedigm's global portfolio of streaming services;
  • Announced the upcoming launch of an exclusive AVOD and linear streaming service, The Elvis Presley Channel, in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises and Authentic Brands Group. The channel will feature concerts, films, and series celebrating the "King of Rock N' Roll";
  • Partnered with music-television linear cable network The Country Network to expand reach by launching aggressive streaming distribution strategy.

Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Cinedigm Networks, stated, "Despite this quarter being a traditionally slow period for streaming, Cinedigm bucked that trend by delivering the highest streaming minutes on record, record revenue growth, and continued strong subscription results. With the addition of new channels, content, and distribution partners, we expect this trend to continue over the next two quarters of the fiscal year, which are the seasonally strongest periods of business."

