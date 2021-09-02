checkAd

Cabital Secures $4 Million In Seed Round

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabital, a digital assets institution, announced today that it has raised $4 million in its seed funding round.

Cabital's seed round was led by SIG, Dragonfly, and GSR, increasing the firm's valuation to $40 million.

The funding will support Cabital's growth ambitions in Europe, help onboard senior talent and further develop its proprietary digital wealth management platform.

To capture the immense opportunities across Europe, Cabital will add SEPA to its list of payment methods, allowing customers to seamlessly move between euros and crypto. This will enable customers in the European Union to on-ramp with EUR into digital assets and off-ramp with cryptocurrencies into EUR.

Raymond Hsu, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, said:                                                 

"Today, Cabital crossed an important milestone in our journey to build an alternative and safe financial industry.                                                         

"Our purpose is to simplify investing in the crypto world for average investors, with a product that's simple, secure, and sensible. Regardless of whether you're a new or an experienced investor, we help you get more out of your digital assets to get you closer to your life goals sooner.

"Cabital's successful seed round is a testament that we are in the right business, with the right product, with the right strategy and we will continue to deliver our promise of helping more people across the world reach their financial goals."

Lu Guo, SIG's Partner, said:

"We've decided to lead Cabital's seed round of funding as we see a massive surge in crypto investment. As cryptocurrency is now coming into the mainstream, Cabital is proposing new investment opportunities for crypto-wealth management products, which will meet regulatory compliance standards as well as maintain strong leadership in this growing market that's increasingly globalized."                                                    

About Cabital

Cabital is the world's most trusted digital assets institution. The company's purpose is to empower people to earn passive income safely and securely with their cryptocurrencies. The company's main product is Cabital Earn, a cryptocurrency wealth management platform that enables customers to acquire higher returns on their investments of up to 12% APY.

Cabital was founded by Raymond Hsu in 2020. Raymond worked in various leadership roles at Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, eBay, and Airwallex. Cabital's leadership team has extensive experience working in finance, including leading banks such as JPMorgan, Nomura Securities and UBS.

 




