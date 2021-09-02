Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at these upcoming virtual investor conferences:
- Morgan Stanley’s 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
- Wells Fargo’s Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10 at 1:20 p.m. ET.
Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com
