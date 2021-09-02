checkAd

Hancock Whitney Commits $2.5 Million to Ida Relief, Opens 40 Percent of Affected Locations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021   

Hurricane Ida made landfall overnight on August 29, 2021, bringing catastrophic conditions to Southeast Louisiana. By daylight Monday, August 30, Hancock Whitney green-lighted its pre-staged relief and recovery efforts, including a $2.5 million commitment to help clients, associates, and communities caught in the storm’s path.

Additionally, as of press time, the bank has reopened 40 percent of its financial centers in communities hit hard by Hurricane Ida, with more locations reopening each day. Clients can visit www.hancockwhitney.com/ida for real-time updates on business operations, fee waivers, loan deferrals, disaster loans, and other recovery resources for people in declared disaster zones.

“During the 122 years we’ve served the Gulf South, we’ve gained extensive experience in knowing what to do and what people need when a hurricane hits our hometowns,” said Hancock Whitney President and CEO John Hairston. “Our thoughts and prayers are with every person and place affected by Hurricane Ida. We’re investing in efforts to move recovery forward and help our clients, associates, and communities come back stronger and better together from Hurricane Ida’s impacts. We are all Gulf South Strong!”

Hancock Whitney is contributing $500,000 to help the City of New Orleans restore infrastructures so residents can have the essential services they need to return home. Special grants totaling $200,000 will be available to facilitate storm relief and recovery in underserved communities throughout Southeast Louisiana.

Hancock Whitney is donating $100,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana to help relieve post-storm food insecurity among some of the region’s neediest citizens. The bank has also earmarked $500,000 for additional community support once other needs are identified.

The company has devoted $750,000 to distributing critical supplies such as water, ice, and food to Hancock Whitney associates, their families, and residents in affected areas with the help of Hancock Whitney associate volunteers from across the bank’s five-state footprint. A $500,000 contribution to the Hancock Whitney Associate Assistance Fund will fund emergency grants available to associates.

“Our associates are the hearts and souls of Hancock Whitney, and their safety and welfare are top priorities,” said Hairston. “They’re essential to determining how we can best serve people who need banking services and access to cash after Hurricane Ida. We believe it’s paramount to provide relief and recovery resources to help associates and their families remain safe and relatively comfortable as they recover from the storm and carry on our longstanding commitment to making sure we’re there and open when clients and communities need us most.”

Following Hancock Whitney (@hancockwhitney) on social media offers access to daily posts about Hancock Whitney’s Hurricane Ida community relief and recovery outreach.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, and Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

