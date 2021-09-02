NetApp to Participate in Upcoming Public Speaking Events

Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference

Mike Berry, EVP Finance & CFO

September 9, 2021

6:50 – 7:25 a.m. Pacific Time

Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Conference

Mike Berry, EVP Finance & CFO

September 13, 2021

7:30 – 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time

Live audio Webcasts of the presentations will be available at investors.netapp.com. An audio Webcast archive of each event will be available after the events.

About NetApp

