Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 10:40 am ET
  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 am ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference available on demand on Monday, September 13 at 7:00 am ET
  • Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15 at 12:15 pm ET
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 22 at 4:35 pm ET
  • 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29 at 10:40 am ET

A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens using chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212.362.1200
christina@sternir.com





