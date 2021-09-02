Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 10:40 am ET

Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 am ET

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 22 at 4:35 pm ET

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29 at 10:40 am ET

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens using chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

