Integra LifeSciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that it is participating in the following investor
conferences:
- On September 9, 2021, Carrie Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer will present at the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference at 11:20am ET.
- On September 13, 2021, Carrie Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer will present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 1:15pm ET.
Webcast information can be found on the Company’s website at Investor Relations.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel, Bactiseal, CerebroFlo, CereLink Certas Plus, Codman, CUSA, Cytal, DuraGen, DuraSeal, Gentrix, ICP Express, Integra, MatriStem UBM, MAYFIELD, MediHoney, MicroFrance, MicroMatrix, PriMatrix, SurgiMend, TCC-EZ and VersaTru. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.
Investor Relations:
Michael Beaulieu
(609) 529-4812
michael.beaulieu@integralife.com
Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com
0 Kommentare