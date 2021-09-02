Integra LifeSciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that it is participating in the following investor conferences:



On September 9, 2021, Carrie Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer will present at the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference at 11:20am ET.

On September 13, 2021, Carrie Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer will present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 1:15pm ET.

Webcast information can be found on the Company’s website at Investor Relations.