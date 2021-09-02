checkAd

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces CMO Transition

-- Linda Shapiro Manning, M.D., Ph.D., promoted to Chief Medical Officer, effective Sept. 10 --
-- CMO Murray Stewart, M.D., to transition to Senior Medical Advisor --

BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced Linda Shapiro Manning, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical, will be promoted to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) effective September 10, 2021. She will succeed Murray Stewart, M.D., who will transition from his current role to Senior Medical Advisor effective as of the same date.

“We are thrilled to promote Linda to CMO as we initiate our next wave of clinical trials, including our pivotal EMANATE Phase 3 trial and DAYBREAK Phase 2 trial. Linda already has made meaningful contributions across our clinical development, medical and regulatory efforts since coming on board as a senior vice president in July,” said David Meeker, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rhythm. “With her strong track record both as a practicing physician specializing in obesity and deep experience in multiple leadership roles in the biopharmaceutical industry, Linda is the right leader for Rhythm as we expand our understanding of setmelanotide in the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity.”

Dr. Shapiro joined Rhythm as Senior Vice President, Clinical, in July, bringing more than 20 years of experience in obesity medicine. She spent the previous decade in the biopharmaceutical industry, with clinical development and medical affairs roles at Applied Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck and Novo Nordisk. In these roles, she led clinical development for assets in type 2 diabetes and cardiometabolic conditions and, at Novo Nordisk, she served as head of medical science and international medical director for the company’s GLP-1 and obesity global development programs. Prior to joining industry, Dr. Shapiro practiced medicine in Colorado, obtaining certification and specializing in obesity medicine. She holds a Ph.D. and completed a post-doctoral research fellowship in kinesiology and applied physiology from the University of Colorado, an M.D. from Tulane University School of Medicine, and a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from the University of Southern California.

