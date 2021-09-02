BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the compensation committee of BioCryst’s board of directors granted 18 newly-hired employees inducement options to purchase an aggregate of 199,000 shares of BioCryst common stock on August 31, 2021 and September 1, 2021 as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with BioCryst. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The options granted on August 31, 2021 have an exercise price of $15.92 per share and the options granted on September 1, 2021 have an exercise price of $16.15 per share, which is equal to the closing price of BioCryst common stock on the respective grant date. The options vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of BioCryst’s Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant.