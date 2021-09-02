checkAd

Hubbell Incorporated to Appear at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

Shelton, CT, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced that Gerben Bakker, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with Bill Sperry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will appear at the Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference.  The event will be webcast and is scheduled to begin at 1:30PM ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

The live audio of the event will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Investor Relations section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event and can be accessed by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world.  The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact:     Dan Innamorato
                   Hubbell Incorporated
                   40 Waterview Drive
                   P.O Box 1000
                   Shelton, CT 06484
                   (475) 882-4000





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hubbell Incorporated to Appear at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference Shelton, CT, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced that Gerben Bakker, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with Bill Sperry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
Stellantis to Acquire First Investors Financial Services Group as Key Step to Developing a Captive ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
Carbeeza Inc. (Formerly HIT Technologies) Announces Platform Launch Date
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
ThreeD Capital Inc. Disposes of Securities of AMPD Ventures Inc.
Sabre Gold and Golden Predator Announce Anticipated Plan of Arrangement Closing; Attendance at ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...