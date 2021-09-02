Align Technology Appoints Raj Pudipeddi Chief Product And Marketing Officer, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Asia Pacific Region Succeeding Julie Tay, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific Who Will Remain an Execut

checkAd

Align Technology Appoints Raj Pudipeddi Chief Product And Marketing Officer, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Asia Pacific Region

TEMPE, Ariz., SAN JOSE, Calif., and SINGAPORE, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that Raj Pudipeddi, Align Technology chief product and marketing officer, and senior vice president will assume additional responsibility for the commercial organization in the Asia Pacific region as managing director, effective immediately, succeeding Julie Tay, Align Technology senior vice president and managing director, Asia Pacific. Ms. Tay will remain an Align executive in the role of senior vice president, commercial strategy through February 2022 to enable a smooth transition and provide support for the Company’s annual strategic planning process.

“I want to thank Julie for her lasting contributions to Align and our Asia Pacific business which has grown exponentially over the past eight years under her leadership,” said Joe Hogan, Align Technology president and CEO. “Throughout her tenure, Julie built a strong Asia Pacific organization, whose leadership will work closely with Julie and Raj to ensure a smooth transition, delivering on our strategic growth initiatives across the region. We are fortunate that Julie will remain through February and impart her extensive commercial experience and insights as we evolve the strategies for several of our emerging high growth markets globally. On behalf of our board of directors and executive management team, I wish Julie the very best. At the same time, I am pleased that Raj will expand his scope to include management of our Asia Pacific business. Raj has strengthened our product, innovation and marketing teams over the last two and half years. His invaluable experience from previous leadership positions in the Asia Pacific region make him ideal to further strengthen our commercial operations. This is an exciting time for Align, especially in Asia Pacific where the growth opportunity across products, customer channels and markets remains immense.”

