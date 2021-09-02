checkAd

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced today that Bill Peters, Executive V.P. and CFO, Dan Dischner, V.P of Corporate Communications, Tony Marrs, Sr. V.P Regulatory Affairs and …

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced today that Bill Peters, Executive V.P. and CFO, Dan Dischner, V.P of Corporate Communications, Tony Marrs, Sr. V.P Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Operations, and Jacob Liawatidewi, Executive V.P. Corporate Administration Center and Sales & Marketing, will be presenting at the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 2:00 pm Eastern time.

This presentation will be made available webcast and may be accessed by visiting Amphastar's Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.amphastar.com . This webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Amphastar:

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information is available at the Company's website at www.amphastar.com.

The Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including, but not limited to Primatene MIST®, Amphadase® and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and its current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Amphastar's business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2021. You can locate these reports through the Company's website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause Amphastar's expectations to change.

CONTACT:
Bill Peters
Chief Financial Officer
(909) 476-3416

SOURCE: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662303/Amphastar-Pharmaceuticals-to-Present ...




