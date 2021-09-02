checkAd

EQONEX Sets September 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021, 22:05  |  15   |   |   

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Diginex Limited (Nasdaq:EQOS), recently rebranded as EQONEX Group ("EQONEX" or the "Company"), a digital assets financial services company, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial …

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Diginex Limited (Nasdaq:EQOS), recently rebranded as EQONEX Group ("EQONEX" or the "Company"), a digital assets financial services company, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021:

10th Annual Gateway Investor Conference

Presenting Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time (one-on-one meetings September 8, 2021)
Webcast

Needham Crypto Conference

Presenting Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (one-on-one meetings September 9, 2021)

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Presenting Monday September 13th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time (one-on-one meetings September 13-15, 2021)

BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference

Presenting Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (one-on-one meetings September 22, 2021)

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with EQONEX management, please contact EQONEX's IR team at Eqonex@gatewayir.com.

About EQONEX

EQONEX is a digital assets financial services company focused on fairness, governance, and innovation. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQONEX as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Access Trading, a securitization advisory service, EQONEX Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and asset manager Bletchley Park.

For more information visit: https://group.eqonex.com/

Follow EQONEX on social media on Twitter @eqonex, on Facebook @eqonex, and on LinkedIn.

This press release is provided by Eqonex for information purposes only, is a summary only of certain key facts and plans of Eqonex and includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, the press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation in relation to any securities or other regulated products or services or to make use of any services provided by Eqonex, and neither this press release nor anything contained in it will form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This press release has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdictions. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of Eqonex's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: Eqonex's limited operating history and history of net losses; Eqonex's ability to execute its business plan; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Eqonex's products; failure to obtain the requisite regulatory licenses and qualifications or establish partnerships with entities in certain jurisdictions to satisfy regulatory requirements; changes in laws or regulations; litigation and regulatory risks; Eqonex's inability to successfully identify, hire and retain skilled individuals; competition; Eqonex's inability to successfully develop technology to service its business lines and keep pace with rapidly changing technology and client or regulatory requirements; risks of cyber incidents; reliance on vendors and third-party service providers; inability to protect or preserve its proprietary rights and the risk of infringing on the intellectual property rights of others; potential conflict of interest arising from managing different business lines; risks of employee misconduct and manipulation of distributed ledger networks and smart contract technology by malicious actors; risk of Eqonex losing access to its private keys or data loss relating to its digital asset investments; the ability of Eqonex to grow and manage growth profitably; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Eqonex's products and services, other business line specific risks and such other risks and uncertainties included in Eqonex's registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 4, 2021, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Eqonex's subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Heather Dale
heather.dale@eqonex.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Ross Dunwoody or Christian Arnell
ir@eqonex.com

Gateway Investor Relations:

Matt Glover and John Yi
eqonex@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: EQONEX Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662563/EQONEX-Sets-September-2021-Financial ...

Diginex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQONEX Sets September 2021 Financial Conference Schedule SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Diginex Limited (Nasdaq:EQOS), recently rebranded as EQONEX Group ("EQONEX" or the "Company"), a digital assets financial services company, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Skeena Files Prefeasibility Study Technical Report for Eskay Creek
GlobeX Data Ltd. Announced Final Number of CAD 6.3 Million (USD 5.0 million) in Oversubscribed ...
Cloud DX Inc. Announces $3 Million Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units
CopperBank Announces Appointment of New Leadership Team, Up to $5 Million Private Placement ...
New Jersey Mining Company Seeking Shareholder Approval for Name Change and Reverse Stock Split to ...
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc. Announces $3 Million Brokered Private Placement of ...
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
SPI's Subsidiary RideZoomers Launches Zoomer 2 To The Market
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Linde Publishes 2020 Sustainable Development Report
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...