MoneyLion Sets September 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021, 22:05  |  34   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / MoneyLion Inc. ("MoneyLion" or the "Company"), an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform which announced earlier this year that it would become a public company via a merger with special purpose acquisition company, Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE), is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021:

10th Annual Gateway Conference

Attending: Thursday, September 9th

Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Attending: Wednesday, September 15th

Presentation Time: 8:15 a.m. Eastern time

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Barclays representative or the Company's investor relations team at IR@moneylion.com.

On February 11, 2021, MoneyLion entered into a definitive agreement with Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FUSE) ("Fusion") which would result in MoneyLion becoming a publicly listed company under the ticker ML on The New York Stock Exchange. MoneyLion currently expects the transaction to close in late third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2021.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with 8.5 million hard-working Americans and has earned its members' trust by building a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Salt Lake City, Sioux Falls, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion has achieved various awards of recognition including the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50, Aite Group Best Digital Wealth Management Multiproduct Offering, Finovate Award for Best Digital Bank 2019, Benzinga FinTech Awards winner for Innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the Webby Awards 2019 People's Voice Award.

