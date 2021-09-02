Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community virtual events:
-
Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Friday, September 10, 2021
7:40 a.m. PT; 10:40 a.m. ET
-
Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference
Monday, September 13, 2021
8:30 a.m. PT; 11:30 a.m. ET
-
Jefferies Software Conference
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
11:00 a.m. PT; 2:00 p.m. ET
Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.
About Nutanix
Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.
