Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02.09.2021, 22:05   

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community virtual events:

  • Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
     Friday, September 10, 2021
    7:40 a.m. PT; 10:40 a.m. ET
  • Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference
     Monday, September 13, 2021
    8:30 a.m. PT; 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies Software Conference
     Tuesday, September 14, 2021
    11:00 a.m. PT; 2:00 p.m. ET

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

2021 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.

Wertpapier


