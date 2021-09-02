Torrid Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced that the Company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference, held virtually, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, with a fireside chat presentation at 4:10 PM Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Liz Munoz, and Chief Financial Officer, George Wehlitz, will participate in the fireside chat.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investors.torrid.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About TORRID

TORRID is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman who is curvy and wears sizes 10 to 30. TORRID is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

