GMS to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products, is scheduled to present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:20 PM Eastern Time.
The presentation will be webcast live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.gms.com and an archived replay will be available for approximately 14 days.
About GMS:
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 280 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS’s extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for our core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.
For more information about GMS, please visit www.gms.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005419/en/GMS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare