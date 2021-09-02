The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the “Company”), today announced the Company’s participation in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference. Satish Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Jeff Miller, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investor.containerstore.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the discussion.