The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the “Company”), today announced the Company’s participation in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference. Satish Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Jeff Miller, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investor.containerstore.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the discussion.
About The Container Store
The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions and custom closets – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.
Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations, services offered and real-life inspiration.
Follow The Container Store on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005714/en/The Container Store Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare