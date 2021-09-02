checkAd

Startek’s Digital-First CX Engagement Recognized by IAOP for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships

Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been recognized by IAOP, the International Association of Global Outsourcing Professionals, for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships. This recognition is being presented to Startek for its successful deployment of digitally enabled customer engagement strategies for a leading automotive company, which resulted in a lower cost to serve, increased savings, and an improved customer journey.

The 2021 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships list recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in collaboration, innovation, and outcomes, focusing on the impact of the innovation involved and its resulting value. This recognition by IAOP is a validation of Startek’s continuous efforts to adopt disruptive technologies and advanced digital CX strategies, which together bring speed, ease, and significant process optimization for its clients.

Startek has been honored with this recognition for implementing an innovative and effective omnichannel engagement strategy across multiple units and divisions of its automotive client. Startek designed a digital-first engagement strategy encompassing consulting services, omnichannel execution, and customer intelligence analytics to optimize the customer journey. Implementing this solution also required overhauling & re-mapping customer touchpoints for a consistent CX and integrating data sources to support enterprise-level insights and analysis.

“Today, digital capabilities and automation are at the core of any CX transformation program to make business processes agile and intelligent,” said Aparup Sengupta, Executive Chairman and Global CEO, Startek. “It is heartening to know that through our innovation platforms and CX strategies, we were able to help a global automotive leader generate long-term value and accelerate digital adoption. We are honored to have received this recognition from IAOP and will continue working to strengthen our digital and automation solutions across our clients.”

"True collaboration is an essential component of any successful partnership," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "We see this every year in our Global Outsourcing 100 applicants that are contributing their success to strategic partnerships. For that, IAOP is thrilled to congratulate Startek as a recipient of the 2021 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships Recognition."

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

