FLEETCOR to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:
- On Friday, September, 10, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank’s 2021 Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 9:20 AM ET.
- On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the JP Morgan All Stars Conference. The discussion will begin at 9:00 AM ET.
Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.
About FLEETCOR
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.
