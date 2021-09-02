FLEETCOR to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

On Friday, September, 10, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank’s 2021 Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 9:20 AM ET.

On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the JP Morgan All Stars Conference. The discussion will begin at 9:00 AM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.

