Fubo Gaming Receives License to Offer Mobile Event Wagering From the Arizona Department of Gaming

This marks the company’s second state license, following recent approval in Iowa, and represents another milestone in moving toward the launch of its mobile sportsbook, Fubo Sportsbook, which remains on track to go live in the fourth quarter 2021.

Fubo Gaming , a subsidiary of leading sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), today announced that it has been granted a Manage Service Provider Certification from the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG), which subject to certain additional regulatory approvals, will allow Fubo Gaming to offer mobile event wagering within the state of Arizona through a market access agreement with the Ak-Chin Indian Community.

Once launched, sports bettors in the Grand Canyon state will enjoy a new, innovative mobile sportsbook that will enhance their wagering experience through the “Watching Now” feature, an industry-first integration of sports wagering and live streaming with fuboTV.

Designed as a holistic, hyper-personalized betting experience reflecting what users are watching on fuboTV, Fubo Sportsbook intends to combine data from both the betting and streaming platforms. Leveraging fuboTV’s first-party user behavior data to understand consumers’ viewing preferences and recommend relevant bets, the company intends to turn passive viewers into active, engaged participants.

“The license award in Arizona is an important strategic step as we aim to bring our integrated Fubo Sportsbook to the passionate sports fans of Arizona,” said Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming. “I’d like to thank our partners at the Ak-Chin Indian Community, who are leaders in the Arizona gaming community, for helping us achieve this milestone today.”

Butera added, “With the forthcoming launch of Fubo Sportsbook, we look forward to providing a seamless user experience that allows fans to wager while they watch their favorite sports. We believe Fubo Sportsbook will add another exciting layer to the sports entertainment experience - one that will bring increased interaction and engagement between sports viewing and betting.”

In addition to its licenses and market access agreements in Arizona and Iowa (market access via Casino Queen), Fubo Gaming has also entered into market access agreements in Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies as well as Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment Inc.

About Fubo Gaming

Fubo Gaming Inc., is a Chicago-based subsidiary of live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) that is dedicated to delivering a unique, hyper-personalized sports entertainment and wagering experience. Launched in 2021, Fubo Gaming brings together fuboTV’s leading sports-first live TV streaming platform with the soon-to-be-launched Fubo Sportsbook to create an omniscreen ecosystem in which wagering information automatically syncs with users’ interests and real-time viewing. Fubo Sportsbook is expected to launch in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals. In addition to its licenses and market access agreements in Arizona (via the Ak-Chin Indian Community) and Iowa (via Casino Queen), Fubo Gaming has also entered into market access agreements in Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies as well as Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment Inc. For more information, visit fubosportsbook.com.