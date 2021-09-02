Alight to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference

Alight (NYSE: ALIT) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl and Chief Financial Officer Katie Rooney will attend the D.A. Davidson Annual Software and Internet Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The company’s fireside chat presentation will be hosted at 9:30 a.m. EST. A live webcast of the event will be made available here .

With an unwavering belief that a company's success starts with its people, Alight is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight's 15,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100 at alight.com.

Follow Alight on Twitter: https://twitter.com/alightsolutions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005758/en/