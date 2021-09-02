checkAd

Nerdy to Participate Virtually at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference

Nerdy, a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced that Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Pello, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference on September 9, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible at https://www.tpg.com/pace-tech-opportunities and https://www.nerdy.com, under “Investors,” or by using the following link: https://www.nerdy.com/investors.

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.nerdy.com.

About Nerdy

Nerdy is a leading curated direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning. Nerdy’s mission is to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.

No offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the proposed business combination between Nerdy and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (“TPG Pace”) or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer or securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act or by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, and applicable regulations in the Cayman Islands.

Participants in the Solicitation

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, Nerdy and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in connection with the proposed Business Combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of certain of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ executive officers and directors in the solicitation by reading TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on May 14, 2021, and the Registration Statement and other relevant materials filed with the SEC in connection with the Business Combination when they become available. Other information concerning the interests of participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of their shareholders generally, will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Business Combination when it becomes available.

