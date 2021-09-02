CS Disco Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“We continue to be inspired by the market’s belief in our mission to use technology to strengthen the rule of law. In the second quarter, our first quarter reported as a public company, strong execution and continued adoption of DISCO solutions drove total revenue growth of 88% year over year,” said Kiwi Camara, CEO of DISCO. “Our clients are experiencing how our full-stack, cloud-native solution reduces legal costs, increases lawyer productivity and improves legal outcomes.”

Total revenue was $29.5 million, up 88% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss was $3.1 million, compared to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.6) million, compared to ($4.4) million in the second quarter of 2020.

Recent Business Highlights:

Completed Initial Public Offering: DISCO completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, 2021 resulting in net proceeds of approximately $223.2 million to DISCO after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

Forbes Cloud 100: For the second year in a row, DISCO was recognized as the only ediscovery company on the Forbes Cloud 100 - the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook

As of September 2, 2021, DISCO is issuing the following outlook for the third quarter of 2021 and fiscal year 2021:

Third quarter of 2021:

Revenue in the range of $25.5 - $25.9 million, representing year-over-year growth between 43% and 45%.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of ($11.1) - ($10.3) million.

Fiscal year 2021:

Revenue in the range of $103.5 - $104.3 million, representing year-over-year growth between 51% and 52%.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of ($24.0) - ($22.9) million.

DISCO’s third quarter and 2021 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside of our control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, our expectations may change. There can be no assurance that we will achieve these results.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters.

References to “DISCO”, the “Company,” “our,” or “we” in this press release refer to CS Disco, Inc. and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

DISCO uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP research and development expense; non-GAAP sales and marketing expense; non-GAAP general and administrative expense; non-GAAP loss from operations; non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders; and non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share (basic and diluted). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures of operating performance because they exclude items that DISCO does not consider indicative of its core performance.

In the case of Adjusted EBITDA, DISCO adjusts net loss for such items as depreciation and amortization expense, provision for income taxes, interest and other, net, stock-based compensation expense and other one-time, non-recurring items, when applicable. In the case of non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development expense, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, DISCO adjusts the respective GAAP balances for stock-based compensation expense.

There are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Certain items that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures can have a material impact on operating loss and net loss. As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, the closest GAAP measures, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DISCO's management uses these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare DISCO's annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of DISCO's business; to evaluate the effectiveness of DISCO's business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of DISCO's results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communication with our board of directors concerning DISCO's financial performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding DISCO’s future financial performance. Words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent regarding DISCO’s financial results, operations, and other matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause DISCO’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially, including (i) our history of operating losses, (ii) our limited operating history, (iii) our ability to maintain and advance our innovation and brand; (iv) our ability to effectively add new customers; (v) our ability to effectively increase usage and penetration with our existing customer base; (vi) our ability to expand our sales coverage and establish a digital sales channel; (vii) DISCO’s ability to expand internationally; (viii) our ability to extend and strengthen our channel partnerships and integrations; (ix) our ability to expand our offering portfolio to a wider range of legal processes outside of our current core offerings; (x) our ability to pursue strategic acquisitions and strategic investments to expand the functionality and value of our solution; (xi) our ability to comply or remain in compliance with laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to our business in the jurisdictions in which it operates; (xii) the potential that our computer or electronic systems, applications or services, or those of any third parties on whom we depend, fail or suffer security or data privacy breaches or other unauthorized or improper access to, use of, or destruction of our proprietary or confidential data, employee data, or personal data; (xiii) our ability to compete effectively with existing competitors and new market entrants; (xiv) general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and (xv) the impact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any related economic downturn could have on our or our customers’ businesses, financial condition and results of operations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our final prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 on July 22, 2021. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021.

Forward-looking statements represent DISCO’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CS DISCO, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30,

2021 December31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,026 $ 58,569 Accounts receivable, net 21,195 12,912 Other current assets 4,329 1,364 Total current assets 72,550 72,845 Property and equipment, net 4,494 3,873 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,364 1,850 Other assets 501 539 Total assets $ 78,909 $ 79,107 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,144 $ 3,588 Accrued expenses 2,800 641 Accrued salary and benefits 4,858 5,240 Deferred revenue 1,489 1,642 Operating leases 1,045 1,018 Finance lease 116 112 Total current liabilities 16,452 12,241 Operating lease, noncurrent 361 890 Finance lease, noncurrent 40 99 Total liabilities 16,853 13,230 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock 160,851 160,800 Stockholders’ deficit Common stock 71 68 Additional paid-in capital 10,265 8,129 Accumulated deficit (109,131) (103,120) Total stockholders’ deficit (98,795) (94,923) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ deficit $ 78,909 $ 79,107

CS DISCO, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 29,547 $ 15,727 $ 50,678 $ 31,395 Cost of revenue 8,695 4,509 14,483 9,580 Gross profit 20,852 11,218 36,195 21,815 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,861 6,215 14,123 14,418 Sales and marketing 10,832 7,170 18,708 16,492 General and administrative 5,128 3,143 9,182 7,403 Total operating expenses 23,821 16,528 42,013 38,313 Loss from operations (2,969) (5,310) (5,818) (16,498) Other income (expense) Interest and other income 21 15 34 79 Interest and other expense (92) (161) (148) (249) Loss from operations before income taxes (3,040) (5,456) (5,932) (16,668) Income tax provision (43) (20) (79) (45) Net loss $ (3,083) $ (5,476) $ (6,011) $ (16,713) Less accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (25) (22) (51) (45) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,108) $ (5,498) $ (6,062) $ (16,758) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.23) $ (0.42) $ (0.45) $ (1.28) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 13,636 13,121 13,513 13,110

CS DISCO, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss $ (6,011) $ (16,713) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization 830 799 Stock-based compensation 1,454 992 Charge to allowance for credit losses 251 250 Non-cash operating lease costs 487 719 Non-cash interest 41 18 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,534) (1,521) Other current assets (819) 342 Other long-term assets — (5) Accounts payable 1,513 893 Accrued expenses and other 1,268 (49) Deferred revenue (153) (79) Operating lease liabilities (502) (760) Net cash used in operating activities (10,175) (15,114) Cash flow from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized internal-use software development costs (1,447) (994) Net cash used in investing activities (1,447) (994) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from debt — 23,302 Repayment of debt — (6,302) Payments for public offering costs (594) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 835 16 Repurchase of common stock related to net share settlement (107) (58) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (55) (52) Net cash provided by financing activities 79 16,906 Increase in cash: (11,543) 798 Cash & cash equivalents at beginning of period 58,569 23,224 Cash & cash equivalents at end of period $ 47,026 $ 24,022 Supplemental disclosure: Cash paid for interest $ 39 $ 148 Cash paid for taxes 57 34 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Accretion of preferred stock to redemption value $ 51 $ 45 Costs related to initial public offering included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,550 —

CS DISCO, INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except for percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (3,083 ) $ (5,476 ) $ (6,011 ) $ (16,713 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 406 421 830 799 Provision for income taxes 43 20 79 45 Interest and other, net 71 146 114 170 Stock-based compensation expense 966 504 1,454 992 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,597 ) $ (4,385 ) $ (3,534 ) $ (14,707 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin (5 )% (28 )% (7 )% (47 )% Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 8,695 $ 4,509 $ 14,483 $ 9,580 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (10 ) (7 ) (18 ) (13 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 8,685 $ 4,502 $ 14,465 $ 9,567 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 20,862 $ 11,225 $ 36,213 $ 21,828 Non-GAAP gross margin 71 % 71 % 71 % 70 % Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Research and development $ 7,861 $ 6,215 $ 14,123 $ 14,418 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (285 ) (217 ) (486 ) (439 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 7,576 $ 5,998 $ 13,637 $ 13,979 Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue 26 % 38 % 27 % 45 % Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales and marketing $ 10,832 $ 7,170 $ 18,708 $ 16,492 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (235 ) (88 ) (318 ) (158 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 10,597 $ 7,082 $ 18,390 $ 16,334 Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue 36 % 45 % 36 % 52 % Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 General and administrative $ 5,128 $ 3,143 $ 9,182 $ 7,403 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (436 ) (192 ) (632 ) (382 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 4,692 $ 2,951 $ 8,550 $ 7,021 Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue 16 % 19 % 17 % 22 % Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loss from operations $ (2,969 ) $ (5,310 ) $ (5,818 ) $ (16,498 ) Operating margin (10 )% (34 )% (11 ) % (53 )% Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 966 504 1,454 992 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (2,003 ) $ (4,806 ) $ (4,364 ) $ (15,506 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (7 )% (31 )% (9 )% (49 )% Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,108 ) $ (5,498 ) $ (6,062 ) $ (16,758 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 966 504 1,454 992 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,142 ) $ (4,994 ) $ (4,608 ) $ (15,766 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.20 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted

net loss per share 13,636 13,121 13,513 13,110 Non-GAAP income attributable to common stockholders

as a % of revenue (7 )% (32 )% (9 )% (50 )%

