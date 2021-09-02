Columbia Care to Rebrand as Cannabist in Florida

Effective immediately, Columbia Care’s 14 dispensary locations across the state will be renamed to Cannabist. Patients will continue to have access to the same high-quality cannabis products at their preferred dispensaries and will begin seeing retail improvements that reflect the new Cannabist brand and shopping experience.

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced it has received approval from the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU) to operate as Cannabist.

“This approval signals the next chapter for our footprint and development in Florida,” said Jesse Channon, Columbia Care’s Chief Growth Officer. “Since the beginning of the year, we have introduced a number of new products, such as edibles, and patients now have more than 100 products to choose from across our 14 locations. We are grateful to the State’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use who supported us in this decision and look forward to building on the momentum to share the true Cannabist experience with Floridians over the coming months.”

In addition to the 14 dispensary locations, Columbia Care has more than 100,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing capacity in the state, including more than 38,000 square feet of greenhouse space in Alachua that completed its first harvest in June.

Launched earlier this summer, Cannabist is Columbia Care’s new retail brand that provides a higher experience built on passion, technology innovation, community commitment and product standards. Cannabist dispensaries center around making cannabis shopping approachable and straightforward, accommodating the vast range of experience levels patients may have when they walk through the doors. Technology will enable a seamless and personalized shopping experience anywhere, from in-store to at-home. In the coming months, each Cannabist location will introduce Forage, Columbia Care’s proprietary online cannabis discovery tool that syncs with local dispensary menus enabling real-time product suggestions and pre-orders, and will also leverage existing solutions, such as Virtual.Care, the virtual shopping platform.

Columbia Care assets in Florida will now be reported as Cannabist in the weekly OMMU reports.

For more information, visit www.gocannabist.com/florida.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 130 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Plant Sugar, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

