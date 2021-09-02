Groupon to Participate in the Wolfe Research Inaugural TMT Conference

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced that Aaron Cooper, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Wolfe Research TMT Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Aaron Cooper will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 4:20pm ET. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website ( investor.groupon.com ).

