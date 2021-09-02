Momentive Announces Investor Education Webinar Series

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), an agile experience management company (formerly SurveyMonkey), today announced that senior management will host its fourth investor education webinar, presenting an AI-Powered Platform Overview and Demo on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.



Momentive Investor Education Webinar Series: AI-Powered Platform Overview and Demo

When: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

Where: To access the live presentation or the video replay, members of the financial community must first register with Momentive investor relations at investors@momentive.ai.