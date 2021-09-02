checkAd

Avid Bioservices to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02.09.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Details: Avid management will participate in a fireside chat and 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference Dates: September 9-10 and 13-15, 2021
    Fireside Chat Timing: 2:45 – 3:15 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, September 9, 2021
    Format: Virtual conference; webcast available
  • HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
    Details: Avid management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference Dates: September 13-15, 2021
    Presentation Timing: Available online at 7:00 a.m. Eastern on Monday, September 13, 2021
    Format: Virtual conference

To listen to the live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat, or access the archived webcast, please visit: http://ir.avidbio.com/investor-events.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.
Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 28 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com 

Disclaimer

