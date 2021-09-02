Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 26, 2021.



The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Applied returned $1.72 billion, or 111 percent of free cash flow, to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $6.5 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.