Treace Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (Nasdaq: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction procedure, today announced that John T. Treace, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Hair, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, beginning at approximately 4:15 pm ET.



A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s investors relations website at https://investors.treace.com/.