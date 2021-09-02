Treace Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (Nasdaq: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the
surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction procedure, today announced that John T. Treace, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Hair,
Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, beginning at
approximately 4:15 pm ET.
A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s investors relations website at https://investors.treace.com/.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction system - a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and getting patients back to their active lives quickly.
Contacts:
Treace Medical Concepts
Mark L. Hair
Chief Financial Officer
mhair@treace.net
(904) 373-5940
Investors:
Gilmartin Group
Lynn Lewis or Vivian Cervantes
IR@treace.net
0 Kommentare