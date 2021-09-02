STRATA Skin Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STRATA Skin Science’s management is scheduled to present at the H.C Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13 th at 7:00 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the investor section of the Company’s website at www.strataskinsciences.com .

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

STRATA Skin Science’s management is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit on Monday, September 20, at 3:45 pm Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the investor section of the Company’s website at www.strataskinsciences.com.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in dermatology dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC and now Pharos excimer lasers and VTRAC lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC and recently acquired Pharos excimer lasers deliver a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 31 million patients in the United States alone.

STRATA’s unique business model leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company’s partner dermatology clinics.

Investor Contacts: