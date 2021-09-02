OneWater Marine Inc. To Participate Virtually at the 2021 Raymond James Consumer Conference

BUFORD, Ga., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today announced that Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Ezzell, Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in a fire-side chat at the Raymond James & Associates Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. ET. Management will also be available to meet with investors attending the conference virtually.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.onewatermarine.com/. An audio replay of the webcast will remain available for one year thereafter.