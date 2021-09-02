checkAd

Autoscope Technologies Corporation Names Ezekiel J. Kruglick as a Director and Enters into a Real Property Purchase Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 22:05  |  29   |   |   

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoscope Technologies Corporation (“Autoscope”) (Nasdaq: AATC) today announced that Ezekiel (“Zeke”) J. Kruglick has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2021, and that Image Sensing Systems, Inc. ("ISNS"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Autoscope, entered into a real property purchase agreement.

Dr. Kruglick has served on the Board of Directors of Cognitive Battery Systems since October 2017.  Since January 2021, Dr. Kruglick has served as a Technical Advisor to the Board of PaperClip Inc., a leading supplier of enterprise cloud content management services that enable document management, communications, and data transcription focused on achieving “Straight Through Processing”. Dr. Kruglick also served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Ardent Research, a full service research and development boutique firm specializing in technology development, from November 2009 to April 2021, when it was sold. From July 2016 to January 2020, Dr. Kruglick served as a Technical Advisor to the Executive Chairman and Board of Directors of ISNS. Dr. Kruglick received his B.S. and M.S. in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and his Ph.D. in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Berkeley.

Andrew T. Berger, Autoscope’s CEO and Executive Chairman, commented, “The addition of Dr. Kruglick to the Board of Autoscope Technologies Corporation further enforces the transformation of the Company into an organization that will build winning businesses anchored by innovation and rapid development.  Dr. Kruglick has developed over 700 patents during his career, which highlights his ability to think about innovation.  As a former technical advisor to the ISNS's board of directors, we witnessed first-hand Dr. Kruglick's acumen, and we are now honored to have him join the Company's board to continue our mission of building the next chapter.”

On August 27, 2021, ISNS and TJ&Z Family Limited Partnership, a Minnesota limited partnership ("TJ&Z"), entered into a real property Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement").  The real property being purchased by ISNS under the Agreement is located at 1115 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a purchase price for the property of $2,050,000, subject to adjustments if certain conditions are not satisfied.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Autoscope Technologies Corporation Names Ezekiel J. Kruglick as a Director and Enters into a Real Property Purchase Agreement ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Autoscope Technologies Corporation (“Autoscope”) (Nasdaq: AATC) today announced that Ezekiel (“Zeke”) J. Kruglick has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2021, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
Stellantis to Acquire First Investors Financial Services Group as Key Step to Developing a Captive ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
Carbeeza Inc. (Formerly HIT Technologies) Announces Platform Launch Date
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
ThreeD Capital Inc. Disposes of Securities of AMPD Ventures Inc.
Sabre Gold and Golden Predator Announce Anticipated Plan of Arrangement Closing; Attendance at ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...