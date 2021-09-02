Autoscope Technologies Corporation Names Ezekiel J. Kruglick as a Director and Enters into a Real Property Purchase Agreement

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoscope Technologies Corporation (“Autoscope”) (Nasdaq: AATC) today announced that Ezekiel (“Zeke”) J. Kruglick has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2021, and that Image Sensing Systems, Inc. ("ISNS"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Autoscope, entered into a real property purchase agreement.



Dr. Kruglick has served on the Board of Directors of Cognitive Battery Systems since October 2017. Since January 2021, Dr. Kruglick has served as a Technical Advisor to the Board of PaperClip Inc., a leading supplier of enterprise cloud content management services that enable document management, communications, and data transcription focused on achieving “Straight Through Processing”. Dr. Kruglick also served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Ardent Research, a full service research and development boutique firm specializing in technology development, from November 2009 to April 2021, when it was sold. From July 2016 to January 2020, Dr. Kruglick served as a Technical Advisor to the Executive Chairman and Board of Directors of ISNS. Dr. Kruglick received his B.S. and M.S. in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and his Ph.D. in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Berkeley.

Andrew T. Berger, Autoscope’s CEO and Executive Chairman, commented, “The addition of Dr. Kruglick to the Board of Autoscope Technologies Corporation further enforces the transformation of the Company into an organization that will build winning businesses anchored by innovation and rapid development. Dr. Kruglick has developed over 700 patents during his career, which highlights his ability to think about innovation. As a former technical advisor to the ISNS's board of directors, we witnessed first-hand Dr. Kruglick's acumen, and we are now honored to have him join the Company's board to continue our mission of building the next chapter.”

On August 27, 2021, ISNS and TJ&Z Family Limited Partnership, a Minnesota limited partnership ("TJ&Z"), entered into a real property Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"). The real property being purchased by ISNS under the Agreement is located at 1115 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a purchase price for the property of $2,050,000, subject to adjustments if certain conditions are not satisfied.