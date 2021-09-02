checkAd

Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases, today announced that the Company’s management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

  • Date: September 9, 2021
  • Time: 1:20-1:50 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

  • Date: September 13, 2021
  • Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

  • Date: September 20, 2021
  • Time: 2:55-3:35 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the events will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns’ website for 30 days following the presentations.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases. Terns’ pipeline includes three clinical stage development programs including an FXR agonist, a VAP-1 inhibitor and a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GLP-1 receptor agonist program. Terns is focused on developing combination therapies based on clinically validated and complementary mechanisms of action to address the multiple hepatic disease processes of NASH in order to drive meaningful clinical benefits for patients. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Justin Ng
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
media@ternspharma.com





